'Bring our soldier home!': Family of Racine soldier detained in North Korea shout at VP Harris' motorcade

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — Vice President Kamala Harris came to Pleasant Prairie to discuss the billion-dollar broadband investment in Wisconsin. She mentioned how the investment will bring up to 200 jobs at a facility that makes circuit boards.

Waiting just outside for the Vice President, was a Racine soldier’s family calling on her to meet with him.

As her motorcade left they yelled, “Bring our soldier home!”

More than two weeks ago, U.S. Army Private Travis King ran across the border into North Korea. He has not been heard from since.

On the 16th day he has been detained, his family says they have reached out to both of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators, Congressman Bryan Steil’s office, and just tried to get the attention of the Vice President of the United States as her motorcade went by Thursday. They are upset they still do not have answers.

The 23-year-old’s aunt Lakiesha Jenkins-Gates said, “He fought for our country, why aren’t you fighting for him?”

King’s older sister Jaqueda Gates said after the motorcade went by, “I’m just happy I got closer.”

About a half-dozen friends and family wore the U.S. Army Private’s photo as the Vice President’s motorcade passed them, King’s uncle Myron Gates said he wanted to ask the VP, “Could she bring my little nephew back home? We need your help.”

CLICK HERE FOR CHARLES BENSON’S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS, WHERE HE ASKED HER ABOUT SOLDIER KING’S SITUATION.

His sister Jaqueda said, “Where’s he at? What is his well-being? Is he safe? Is he alive? Have you spoke to him?”

The U.S. Defense Secretary confirmed on July 18, the Racine soldier crossed the border into North Korea “Willfully and without authorization.” Reports show King had recently been released from a South Korean prison and had been escorted to the airport to return to the United States to face possible disciplinary action. Instead of getting on the plane, he joined a tour group to the demilitarized zone, where U.S. officials say King ran across the border to North Korea where he was detained.

King has not been heard from since.

“He needs to be with his family — his family that loves him. Bring. Him. Home,” said King’s aunt Lakiesha Jenkins-Gates.

A family hurting, who wants to be seen by anyone who can bring Travis King home safe.

King’s family tells TMJ4 News they spoke to Otto Warmbier’s family Wednesday night. That is the American who was detained in North Korea for more than a year and died just six days after he returned home in 2017. Travis King's family said Otto’s parents gave them a lot of good advice, including making sure King’s name is on everyone’s mind until he is back in the United States.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip