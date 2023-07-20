Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Briggs & Stratton CEO steps down three years after company filed for bankruptcy

Steve Andrews, who has acted as CEO since 2020, has stepped down for personal reasons, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
Briggs & Stratton
Milwaukee Business Journal
Briggs & Stratton in Wauwatosa.
Briggs & Stratton
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 14:19:36-04

MILWAUKEE — The CEO of Briggs & Stratton has parted ways with the company after three years, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Steve Andrews had acted as CEO since the company filed for bankruptcy in 2020 but has decided to resign due to "personal reasons."

The BizJournal reported Briggs & Stratton has named senior vice president and chief financial officer Kristina Cerniglia as interim CEO.

In a statement obtained by the BizJournal, Briggs & Stratton board chair Michael Psaros, co-managing partner of company owner KPS Capital Partners, said: “I am writing to inform you that Steve Andrews, CEO of the company, will step down from the business for personal reasons with immediate effect."

He continued on by thanking Andrews for his leadership and wished him the best of luck in his future.

Prior to his time with Briggs & Stratton, Andrews led International Equipment Solutions, based in Illinois.

The news comes after Briggs & Stratton announced 160 people would be laid off as a result of the company ceasing production in Wauwatosa. The company relocated its engine-component production to Auburn, Alabama, and air-cooled home standby generator production to Bluff, Missouri.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device