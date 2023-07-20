Briggs & Stratton CEO steps down three years after company filed for bankruptcy

MILWAUKEE — The CEO of Briggs & Stratton has parted ways with the company after three years, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Steve Andrews had acted as CEO since the company filed for bankruptcy in 2020 but has decided to resign due to "personal reasons."

The BizJournal reported Briggs & Stratton has named senior vice president and chief financial officer Kristina Cerniglia as interim CEO.

In a statement obtained by the BizJournal, Briggs & Stratton board chair Michael Psaros, co-managing partner of company owner KPS Capital Partners, said: “I am writing to inform you that Steve Andrews, CEO of the company, will step down from the business for personal reasons with immediate effect."

He continued on by thanking Andrews for his leadership and wished him the best of luck in his future.

Prior to his time with Briggs & Stratton, Andrews led International Equipment Solutions, based in Illinois.

The news comes after Briggs & Stratton announced 160 people would be laid off as a result of the company ceasing production in Wauwatosa. The company relocated its engine-component production to Auburn, Alabama, and air-cooled home standby generator production to Bluff, Missouri.

