Briggs & Stratton to lay off 160 Wisconsin employees, cease production at Wauwatosa location

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Briggs & Stratton has ceased production at its Wauwatosa plant, resulting in 160 layoffs, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The company announced it was eliminating its tractor and snow-thrower production in Wauwatosa back in the fall of 2022. At the time, Briggs & Stratton retained most of its employees by placing them in other positions.

This week, the BizJournal reported the company informed the United Steelworkers Union, which represents the Wauwatosa employees, that it would be relocating engine-component production to Auburn, Alabama, and air-cooled home standby generator production to Bluff, Missouri.

Executives told the union that 160 layoffs are expected, due to the Wauwatosa plant losing money.

Once the layoffs are complete, the union will represent about 100 Briggs employees in Wauwatosa and Menomonee Falls. That number was 500 back in 2020.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip