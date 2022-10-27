Brewers' David Stearns stepping down as president of baseball operations

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers' President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns, is stepping down.

The Brewers shared the news Thursday morning saying a press conference will be held at 10 a.m. for the official announcement.

Stearns has been with the Brewers since October of 2015 when he was named the general manager. He was promoted to president of baseball operations prior to the 2019 season.

“This is not an easy decision for me and is something I have been wrestling with for a long time,” said Stearns. “Mark Attanasio and I have had an open dialogue and we both knew this day could eventually come. It has been a priority for both of us that any transition would take place while the organization is in a healthy position with solid leadership and a talented roster going forward. That is certainly the case today."

A news release from the Brewers says Stearns will remain in an advisory role. Matt Arnold, the senior vice president and general manager of the Brewers since 2020, will move into the lead role. He joined the Brewers organization in October 2015 as an assistant general manager.

“I want to thank Mark and David for their support throughout my seven years here. I am excited to be taking the reins in leading our baseball operations efforts,” said Arnold. “We have a dedicated staff that has identified and developed talent at both the amateur and professional levels. This has served us well over the years and will allow for a seamless transition.

Under Arnold and Stearns, the Brewers have qualified for the postseason four of the last five years. Plus, the Brewers have the third most wins in the National League over the last six years.

“Over the last seven years, David has not only led our baseball operations at a high level, but he has also become a good friend,” said Brewers Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio. “Our discussions about his long-term plans have always been open and candid, and while I am disappointed that David is stepping down, I am grateful to David and know he has a very bright future.”

