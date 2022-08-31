Watch Now
Brewers announced 2023 Spring Training schedule

Spring training will begin on February 25 for the Brewers, at American Family Fields of Phoenix
Posted at 12:16 PM, Aug 31, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced the 2023 Spring Training schedule on Wednesday, which kicks off in February.

The Brewers will start their spring training at American Family Fields of Phoenix on February 25 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to a news release from the team, the Brewers are scheduled to play 31 games in Arizona, with two split-squad dates. They will play each Cactus League team once at home and once on the road, except for the Colorado Rockies, who the Brewers will play twice on the road and twice at home.

Sixteen of the games will be played at American Family Fields of Phoenix, including a home date against a World Baseball Classic team on March 8.

All of the dates have been set for home and away games, but the Brewers side times for the away games will be announced at a later date.

Check out the full spring training schedule.

