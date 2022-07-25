MILWAUKEE — The competitive battle between Miller and Busch is intensifying in Brew City.

When Molson Coors and the Milwaukee Bucks were unable to reach a sponsorship agreement, Anheuser-Busch swept in to take over that sponsorship.

That means you should be ready to order a Budlight or a Budweiser, possibly instead of a Miller, at events in the near future.

RELATED COVERAGE: Anheuser-Busch to take over as Fiserv Forum's main beer sponsor, replacing Molson Coors

"This is definitely a Miller town. I guess I'm not really opposed to it, I think Budweiser is still good but, it kind of took me surprise," said Milwaukee resident Travis Beaumont

Still, he says the change won't stop him from ordering a beer during a Bucks game.

Milwaukee resident Liz Lee agrees.

"I'm a Miller girl at heart, but I'll drink a Budlight here and there," Lee said.

It's news most people wouldn't expect in Miller territory. Though, It does come after Miller Park changed it's name to American Family Field at the end of 2020 for similar reasons.

"Being the lifeblood of Milwaukee, I was sorry to hear that obviously, but also I understand the business aspect as well," said Dave Kuehmeman, Milwaukee resident.

Mark Kass, Editor-in-Chief of the Milwaukee Business Journal says these changes are all about money.

"Overtime, as the headquarters has moved from Milwaukee and is now in Chicago, we've seen that a little bit, kind of eroding. [Molson Coors is] still very much a player here, they still have hundreds and hundreds of employees here and are a big player here," Kass said. "I also think you see [Anheuser-Busch] say we're going to compete with you in one of your home markets."

Kass believes the Bucks' success at Fiserv Forum means these deals that are being negotiated are more expensive.

"Being the NBA champion, having the spotlight they have, having Giannis and everything that kind of goes with him, this is a very lucrative thing to get. It will make a splash," he said.

Molson Coors is now doubling down on their commitment to their hometown.

"Milwaukee is more than a sponsorship to us, it’s our home. And whether it’s our county parks or community organizations across the Milwaukee area, or the Brewers, the Packers, and Summerfest, we will continue investing here in our hometown. We wish the team success, and we will continue finding unique ways to invest in this city," said a Molson Coors spokesperson in a statement sent to TMJ4 News.

Meanwhile, most people in town say they're ready to adapt when they need to.

"I'm sure its not going to cost any less than it has in the past, but I'll still get a beer," said Kuehmeman.

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to formally announce their partnership with Anheuser-Busch this week. Stay tuned for additional details.

