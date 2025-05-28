Breaking the grass ceiling: Women make up 31 of 75 volunteers preparing Erin Hills for U.S. Women's Open

ERIN, Wis. — At Erin Hills Golf Course, a dedicated maintenance crew works before dawn to prepare the course for this year's U.S. Women's Open championship, with women making up an unprecedented portion of the team.

While women represent only 2% of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) membership, 31 of the 75 volunteers working at this year's tournament are women.

"It's phenomenal to see, specifically this year, how many young women are on this volunteer team," Morgan Creighton expressed.

Creighton is an assistant superintendent at Broadmoor Public Golf Course in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. This is her second time volunteering at the U.S. Women's Open and is tasked with mowing greens this week.

The maintenance schedule is grueling, with crew members starting their days in the early morning hours.

“My alarm goes off at 2 a.m.," Creighton shared. "We are on the bus by 2:45 a.m. and [at Erin Hills] by 3:45 a.m."

"Meeting starts at 4:00 a.m. and we're out the door at 4:15 a.m. for maintenance," volunteer Kate Lifke said.

Lifke is the superintendent at Trappers Turf Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Along with interning at Erin Hills Golf Course for two years, she also worked the 2017 U.S. Open.

The strong female presence at this year's tournament is setting an example for the future of women in golf course management.

"It's amazing," volunteer Aurora Amend smiled. "I don't mean to cry. I might cry, but it's so nice because they all know the struggle of being one of one or one of two."

While Amend is currently an assistant at Fall Line Golf Club in Mauck, Ga., she was born and raised in Ripon, Wis.

"We're in God's country in Wisconsin, so I've been enjoying my time here," she chuckled. "I'm excited to bring some cheese back. Maybe some Spotted Cow."

The U.S. Women's Open tees off on Thursday, May 29 and concludes Sunday, June 1.

