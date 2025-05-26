Volunteers share behind-the-scenes look at Erin Hills as world's best women golfers prepare for U.S. Open

TOWN OF ERIN, Wis. — Washington County volunteers help the 80th U.S. Women's Open run smoothly at Erin Hills.

The best-of-the-best in women's golf are at taking to the green for the first time as they prepare for the championship to start on Thursday.

Russ and Diane Sobotta, who live just 15 minutes away from the course, are taking full advantage of their proximity by volunteering throughout the week. They're delivering water and chauffeuring athletes to and from the course, already striking up conversations with many of the golfers.

"One said, 'There's not a flat spot on the whole golf course,''' Russ said. "And another one said, 'Thankfully, there are no trees because there is enough trouble.'''

The retired couple has been sharing what they know about Erin Hills with the athletes, highlighting the course's beauty.

"It's awesome!" he said. "I don't know if people appreciate how pretty rural Wisconsin is, and I hope the world can see it."

"They asked me about the course, restaurants, too locally, that was a big question," Diane said. "I just said it's in the middle of nowhere, but it's worth it. They were very excited!"

Even before the competition gets busy, the Sobottas are in awe of the event's magnitude.

"It's really cool because knowing that this event goes to some of the most famous places in golf and it's right here at Erin Hills, right here in Washington County, and not far from where we live," Russ said. "So, it's really cool."

While they aren't betting on any particular golfers, they plan to cheer for the ones they've driven and watch intently to improve their own golf swings.

"When the cameras roll and you see them doing amazing things, it's because they worked at it," Russ said. "So, that's maybe a lesson all of us should copy."

The first round starts at 11 a.m. on Thursday on USA Network. TMJ4 will broadcast the third round from 2 to 5 p.m. and the final round airing Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.

