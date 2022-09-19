Brady Street's Pet Parade 2022: What you need to know

MILWAUKEE — Calling all pet owners! The Brady Street Pet Parade is about to kick off Sunday, Oct. 2, and TMJ4's Andrea Albers will serve as a celebrity judge.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Wisconsin Humane Society. From 11 a.m.-4 p.m., residents can bring their pets to Brady Street for the festival and join in on the parade.

Celebrity judges will preside over contests. The contests will give out 1st and 2nd place prizes.

Tickets are $15 according to their Eventbrite page.

These are the pet contents:

Best Costume, sponsored by Mac's Pet Depot

Best Pet/Owner Lookalike, sponsored by The Spice Thyme Company

Best Trick

MC and judges:

Event Emcee: Matt Wild of Milwaukee Record

Celebrity Judges: Anna Lardinois of Gothic Milwaukee and Andrea Albers of TMJ4

DJs: The Vinyl Department & DJ Soul, playing the soothing sounds of the 70s

Head to their website to get tickets and learn more.

