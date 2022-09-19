Watch Now
Brady Street's Pet Parade 2022: What you need to know

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Brady Street Business Improvement District's website.<br/>
Posted at 11:47 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 13:35:56-04

MILWAUKEE — Calling all pet owners! The Brady Street Pet Parade is about to kick off Sunday, Oct. 2, and TMJ4's Andrea Albers will serve as a celebrity judge.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Wisconsin Humane Society. From 11 a.m.-4 p.m., residents can bring their pets to Brady Street for the festival and join in on the parade.

Celebrity judges will preside over contests. The contests will give out 1st and 2nd place prizes.

Tickets are $15 according to their Eventbrite page.

These are the pet contents:

MC and judges:

Head to their website to get tickets and learn more.

