Brady Street Festival thrills, has something for all in 2022 return

There was a little bit of everything at Brady Street Festival this year, from garage bands to an obvious classic — cheese curds.

The annual festival shuts down Brady Street from Van Buren to Farwell with dozens all-local food stands, vendors and musical acts across three stages.

Sarell Martin is running his popular doughnut stand, The Don Doughtnuts, at the fest for the first time. They have original flavors and some of his own creation, like Fruity Pebbles and sugar.

Martin started the business to run on the side during the summer.

“I’m a math teacher, I didn’t go to college to be a math teacher, but I didn’t wake up thinking as a kid I'd do doughnuts either. But sometimes life just takes you into different ventures," he said.

The 11 a.m. to midnight festival was the first on Brady since 2019, after the pandemic canceled the event for two years.

Saturday's sunny, breezy weather didn't disappoint. Thousands walked the street, which is always rowdy on a Saturday but rarely without traffic.

According to the Brady St. BID #11, the day also featured an Adventure Rock rock climbing wall, Division BMX Stunt Team, Great Lakes Wrestling Club Casablanca Rumble, The Casablanca Belly dancers, and the Brady St Babes Drag show.

Outside of Dryhootch Coffeehouse, local garage band Screaming in the Culdesac performed. Their moms turned out for the show.

"They’re a big mix. A little bit of rock, classic rock. This time they even have a few oldies coming your way. They may even have a nod to the new top gun movie," said Tara Swartz, the drummer's mom."

Also out front of the cafe, Dry Hootch, a peer support group for veterans, raised money for its organization. They sold coffee, t-shirts and took donations to help vets.

“For that veteran coming back to civilian life, from active duty. Just help navigate thorough the VA and help them get back to aspects of everyday life," said Robert Waite with Dry Hootch.

