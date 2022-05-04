Bradford Beach to open this weekend, Beach Bash planned for May 28

MILWAUKEE — Bradford Beach will open for the season on Saturday just in time for Mother's Day.

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, Bradford Beach has multiple events lined up as summer approaches.

There will be a Bradford Beach Music Bash on Saturday, May 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are available before the event, as well as the same day. The Homewrecker will be performing music during the event.

In celebration of Pride Month, Bradford Beach will also host a "Pride with the Parks" event on Saturday, June 11. The event's schedule is as followed:

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Music

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Pop up drag show

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: DJ (to be announced)

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Drag show

5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.: DJ dance party

"Pride with the Parks" is still looking for vendors and sponsorship.

Bradford Beach will also host the Milwaukee Air & Water Show, as well as the Lakefront Fireworks in July.

