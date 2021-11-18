Watch
Blue Angels to headline 2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show

For multi-elemental magic, look no further than the Milwaukee Air and Water Show. The show takes place at Bradford Beach on July 15th and 16th. The air show will highlight the grand return of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. 
Posted at 4:46 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 17:46:10-05

MILWAUKEE — The Blue Angels will headline the 2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show.

The event takes place July 23rd and 24th along the lakefront. Attendees will get to see the Blue Angels' signature array of close-in flight maneuver demonstrations in new F/A-18 E/F "Super Hornet" Fighter Jets for the first time. Pilots previously flew F/A-18 Hornets for 34 years. The Blue Angels have been flying since 1946.

"We are excited to sponsor the 2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show featuring the Blue Angels." said Doug Gordon, CEO of WaterStone Bank. "The Air & Water Show is a summer staple enjoyed by families in our community and throughout the state."

The Milwaukee Air & Water show draws in nearly 400,000 people every year. The show began in 2002 and has grown into Wisconsin's largest free event.

