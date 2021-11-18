Blue Angels to headline 2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show

MILWAUKEE — The Blue Angels will headline the 2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show.

The event takes place July 23rd and 24th along the lakefront. Attendees will get to see the Blue Angels' signature array of close-in flight maneuver demonstrations in new F/A-18 E/F "Super Hornet" Fighter Jets for the first time. Pilots previously flew F/A-18 Hornets for 34 years. The Blue Angels have been flying since 1946.

"We are excited to sponsor the 2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show featuring the Blue Angels." said Doug Gordon, CEO of WaterStone Bank. "The Air & Water Show is a summer staple enjoyed by families in our community and throughout the state."

The Milwaukee Air & Water show draws in nearly 400,000 people every year. The show began in 2002 and has grown into Wisconsin's largest free event.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip