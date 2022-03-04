Milwaukee's lakefront fireworks returns July 3 after two-year hiatus

MILWAUKEE — Planning is currently underway to bring back Milwaukee's lakefront fireworks on July 3 after a two-year hiatus.

The display, which attracts over 100,000 people to the lakefront each year, is now sponsored by American Family Insurance.

Additional sponsors are currently being sought to bring the event back.

Officials say the event has been a mainstay for over 50 years with thousands of people gathering in Veterans Park during the day before the fireworks. Fireworks fanatics also camp out the night before.

“Summer in Milwaukee revolves around the park system as so many of the activities that people enjoy in the summer take place in a park.” Says Guy Smith, Milwaukee County Parks Executive Director. “While we still face a lot of challenges with staffing and funding, we're optimistic that with partners like American Family Insurance, that this year summer may be a little more 'back to usual'.”

Not only are the lakefront fireworks underway, additional events at Veterans Park are as well. This includes some popular runs, cycling events and festivals, and even new events, officials say.

Milwaukee's lakefront fireworks display was canceled in 2021 due to a lack of staffing. Officials said despite the lessening of COVID-19 restrictions, the department was struggling to recruit and hire seasonal staff.

Milwaukee County Parks is currently hiring for full and part-time positions including park operations, lifeguarding, food and beverage and golf. Information on employment opportunities is available by clicking HERE.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip