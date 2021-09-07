Boo at the Zoo returns this October

MILWAUKEE — Boo at the Zoo: Drive-Thru! is returning to the Milwaukee County Zoo this October.

Ride along the 1.5 mile Halloween path with carved pumpkins, decorations, and light shows. The car ride lasts roughly 30 minutes.

Plus, this year they are incorporating a trick-or-treating element too. The treats will be handed to cars along the route. You will need to bring your own bags.

To go, you must make an online reservation starting September 15 at the Milwaukee Zoo website. Tickets can not be bought at the zoo at the time of the event.

Boo at the Zoo runs from Oct. 14-17 and Oct. 21-24 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is important to note that animals are not viewable during these events.

It costs $55 per car or $50 if you are a zoo pass holder.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip