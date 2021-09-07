Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Jenny

This week’s Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week is Jenny the Dog!

Jenny is at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. She’s one of the shelter’s Dogs of Summer, which means she’s spent the summer with HAWS’ camp kids learning new tricks and skills out at the Shallock Center for Animals in Delafield. Jenny is the last remaining adoptable dog from that program.

Jenny is one year old. She does well with children and other dogs. Shelter staff aren’t quite sure how she’d do with cats. She’s extremely playful! She would make a great addition to any family.

Jenny has participated in HAWS’ training programs. Even though summer is over, HAWS has plenty of other programs available throughout the year. You can learn more about those programs by visiting HAWSpets.org or calling 262-542-8851.

