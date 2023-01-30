Watch Now
Bonnie Raitt playing Riverside Theater on Oct. 10

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room
John Locher/John Locher/Invision/AP
Lifetime achievement honoree Bonnie Raitt poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 12:37 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 13:37:24-05

MILWAUKEE — Bonnie Raitt will be playing the Riverside Theater on Oct. 10, organizers announced Monday.

Raitt's show is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale February 3rd on her website.

‘JUST LIKE THAT…’ 2023 TOUR DATES

*NEW* DATES JUST ANNOUNCED

02-Sep Royal Theatre Victoria, BC

03-Sep Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC

06-Sep First Interstate Center For The Arts Spokane, WA

8-Sep KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner, MT

9-Sep Theater at the Brick Bozeman, MT

12-Sep The Monument Rapid City, SD

13-Sep Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts Colorado Springs, CO

17-Sep The Santa Fe Opera Theater Santa Fe, NM

22-Sep South Okanagan Events Centre * Penticton, BC

24-Sep Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium * Edmonton, AB

25-Sep Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons * Calgary, AB

27-Sep TCU Place * Saskatoon, SK

28-Sep Conexus Arts Centre * Regina, SK

30-Sep Burton Cummings Theatre * Winnipeg, MB

02-Oct Thunder Bay Community Auditorium * Thunder Bay, ON

05-Oct Centennial Hall * London, ON

06-Oct Massey Hall * Toronto, ON

08-Oct The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

10-Oct The Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI

11-Oct State Theatre Minneapolis, MN
* With Special Guest Royal Wood

The remaining dates are with Special Guest TBA.

ON SALE NOW

10-Mar Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Indio, CA

11-Mar Chumash Casino - Samala Showroom Santa Ynez, CA

14-Mar Long Beach Terrace Theater * Long Beach, CA

15-Mar Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas, NV

17-Mar Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas, NV

18-Mar Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas, NV

21-Mar Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium * Santa Cruz, CA

22-Mar SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center * Sacramento, CA

28-Mar Blaisdell Concert Hall ^ Honolulu, HI

31-Mar Maui Arts & Cultural Center ^ Kahului, HI

* [With Special Guest Roy Rogers (solo)]

^ [With Special Guest John Cruz]

05-Apr Palais Theatre (With Special Guest Mavis Staples) Melbourne, AUS

07-Apr Darling Harbour ICC (With Special Guest Mavis Staples) Sydney, AUS

09-Apr Bluesfest Byron Bay Byron Bay, AUS

10-Apr Bluesfest Byron Bay Byron Bay, AUS

14-May Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend Miramar Beach, FL

17-May The Classic Center Theatre # Athens, GA

19-May Louisville Palace + Louisville, KY

20-May Murat Theatre at Old National Centre + Indianapolis, IN

23-May Heinz Hall + Pittsburgh, PA

# [With Special Guest Maia Sharp]

+ [With Special Guest NRBQ]

1-Jun Vicar Street Dublin, IE

3-Jun Palladium London, UK

6-Jun Pavilion Theatre Bournemouth, UK

7-Jun New Theatre Oxford, UK

9-Jun Sage One Gateshead, UK

11-Jun Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, UK

14-Jun Bridgewater Hall Manchester, UK

15-Jun Symphony Hall Birmingham, UK

17-Jun Black Deer Festival, Main Stage Kent, UK

24-Jun Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater “ Chautauqua, NY

25-Jun Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival at SPAC Saratoga Springs, NY

27-Jun Rochester Jazz Festival – Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre Rochester, NY
“ [With Special Guest Chris Smither]

