Body of Wisconsin Marine who died of carbon monoxide poisoning returns home

MILWAUKEE — The body of a Wisconsin Marine returned to his home state on Friday. The Madison native died suddenly last month near his base in North Carolina.

Dozens of motorcycle riders, some veterans and some not, gathered at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to honor Marine Corps Lance Corporal Tanner J. Kaltenberg from Madison.



Military veteran Ken Rynes was just one of many that helped deliver Kaltenberg's body back home to Verona.

"We continue to live on their legacy, ya know somebody has to. And you don't ever want to forget them," Rynes said.

TMJ4

Kaltenberg was one of three Marines who suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in North Carolina on July 23.

Kaltenberg was just 19 years old. His family received his remains, which flew in on a flight from Charlotte.

Members of the American Legion Chapters, as well as the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, say it is an honor to escort Kaltenberg back home.

“I’m honored to be here to help them out, so that their son, cousin, he has the respect that he should have. It doesn’t matter what rank a person is. He’s a military member," veteran Mary Ryan said.

A military member, now home in Wisconsin, and not forgotten.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip