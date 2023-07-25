Madison man among one of 3 Marines found dead in North Carolina

MADISON, Wis. — A 19-year-old Madison man was one of three Marines who were found dead inside a vehicle near Camp Lejeune in Hampstead, North Carolina on July 23.

The U.S. Marines Corps identified the 19-year-old as Marine Corps Lance Corporal Tanner J. Kaltenberg. He was a Motor Vehicle Operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, and 2nd Marine Logistics Group. The Marines say Kaltenberg entered active duty service in May 2021.

The other two Marines were identified LCpl. Merax C. Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma, and LCpl. Ivan R. Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida.

The Pender County Sheriff's Office says the three were found dead inside a privately-owned car at a Speedway gas station in Hampstead. Deputies found them when they responded around 9 a.m. to investigate a report of a missing person. Camp Lejeune is about 30 miles from Hampstead.

“My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia,” said Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group. “Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”

The circumstances surrounding their deaths remain under investigation by the Pender County Sheriff's Department. The sheriff's office says there does not appear to have ever been any threat to members of the community.

