Bobblehead business is booming at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum

MILWAUKEE — As the Milwaukee Brewers get ready to reach an all-time major attendance milestone at American Family Field, other businesses are also benefiting from the Brew Crew games!

The crowds at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum in Milwaukee keep getting bigger with people from all over the country visiting, people like Paul Davis visiting the museum for the first time.

"It’s overwhelming. I mean, where do you begin, where do you begin. It’s everywhere," said Davis.

Davis is from Seattle, and with a group of baseball lovers they are traveling to different stadiums across the country.

"You look at the baseball bobbleheads first and then you kinda look at football," said Davis.

Co-founder Phillip Sklar says this past July was their busiest month ever, beating pre-pandemic levels of traffic and revenue.

"We have a huge list of bobblehead ideas and things that we’re working on basically all the time," said Sklar.

"In terms of actually producing bobbleheads, we continue to grow," said Sklar.

Even though July was their busiest month, Davis said every time there is a Brewers home game, foot traffic increases. This weekend they anticipate it to be one of their busiest weekends with the Brewers taking on I-94 rivals, the Chicago Cubs.

"It’s fun to see people come in from all over the country and the world," said Sklar.

