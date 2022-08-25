Milwaukee Brewers total attendance since founding to top 100 million

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are set to welcome 100 million fans through the gates of American Family Field since the club's founding in 1969.

The team said in a statement Thursday that the record is expected to be made during the six-game homestand against the Chicago Cubs from Aug. 26-28 and the Pittsburgh Pirates from Aug. 29-31.

The total attendance for the Brewers currently stands at 99,845,162. The 100 million milestone includes total attendance for the Seattle Pilots and the Milwaukee Brewers regular and Postseason home games. It spans three stadiums: Sick’s Stadium in Seattle, County Stadium, and the renamed American Family Field, formerly Miller Park.

To celebrate the occasion, the Brewers will host a couple of events:

The Brewers Tap Takeover

This event returns this homestand where fans will see Brewers players, alumni and special guests behind the bar serving up drinks and conversation. On Aug. 26, the pourers will include Brewers pitcher Trevor Gott, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, alum Don August, broadcaster Sophia Minnaert and Brewers Chief Financial Officer Dan Fumai.

Restaurant To Be Named Later

On Saturday, Aug. 27, Brewers alum Robin Yount, broadcaster Bill Schroeder and Brewers SVP and General Manager Matt Arnold sling drinks from 4:40-5:10 p.m. at Restaurant To Be Named Later. The Hot Dog Racing Sausage will join the team and cheer them on, according to the Brewers.

