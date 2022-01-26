Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Board member suggests no population goal in new wolf plan

items.[0].image.alt
Gary Kramer/AP
FILE - This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf. As many as one-third of Wisconsin's gray wolves likely died at the hands of humans in the months after the federal government announced removal of legal protections, according to a study released Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Gary Kramer, File)
Gray wolf
Posted at 1:28 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 15:53:34-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A member of the Department of Natural Resources policy board is suggesting that the agency's new wolf management plan not include a specific population goal.

The DNR's current wolf management plan dates back to 1999 and sets out a population goal of 350 animals. The DNR's latest population estimates, compiled over the winter of 2019-20, totaled about 1,030 animals. Wolf hunt supporters have used the 350-animal goal as justification for trimming the population through hunting.

The DNR anticipates issuing a new management plan by June. Board member Greg Kazmierzski said during a meeting Wednesday that nobody believes the DNR's population estimates and suggested that rather than establishing a numeric goal the plan should signal whether the population should shrink or grow.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing