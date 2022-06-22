Black bear hit, killed by truck on I-43 at Hale Interchange

MILWAUKEE — A black bear was hit by a truck and killed early Wednesday morning, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the bear, estimated to weigh around 250 pounds, was hit around 1:09 a.m. in lane one from the North to the East in the Hale Interchange.

Deputies closed down one lane of traffic for about an hour while the bear was removed from the roadway.

MCSO contacted the DNR and said there were no injuries to any people during the incident.

This news comes just hours after a black bear was spotted in Franklin.

An employee of Allis-Roller near their shop at 60th and Ryan recorded the bear recently hanging out on a patch of grass near the road.

It's unclear if the bear hit and killed is the same one that was spotted in Franklin.

