Birthday celebration ends in several drug overdoses: 1 man dead, woman mauled by dog

GRAFTON, Wis. — Four people overdosed on cocaine and a dog mauled the face of a woman at a home in Grafton Saturday morning, police say. One of those people, a 28-year-old man, has now died.

In an update Monday, police say the Grafton man died around 12:50 p.m. Police say they will now be moving forward with a reckless homicide case, therefore they will not be identifying the victim's name.

Chief of Police Jeff Caponera said officers responded to a chaotic scene at a home on Falls Road near 17th Street around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Caponera said the four friends were out celebrating a birthday at a bar, came home, and used cocaine.

"These are not your grandfather's drugs anymore. These are something that are a lot more potent," Chief Caponera said.

Caponera said the group said the first batch was fine, but the second batch was laced with fentanyl and immediately took all of the individuals out.

One of the people reportedly regained consciousness and called 911.

Police say at the home they found a woman mauled by her dog. Officers gave multiple doses of Narcan, which can reverse an opioid overdose, to three people.

"It's unfortunate we're living in a society nowadays that we have to carry it, but it's just another tool for us to be able to help save lives," Caponera said.

However, Narcan did not work for one man.

"My officer did CPR on him for at least 17 minutes and then the Fire and EMS took over and did additional CPR with that individual as well. He is in grave condition on life-support right now," Caponera explained. The man has since died.

Investigators said the group bought the drugs at a bar in Saukville but did not disclose which one. Now that one man has died, authorities are looking at a reckless homicide charge for the dealer.

The woman who was attacked by a dog is critically hurt and needs plastic surgery. The remaining two adults are expected to be okay.

"Finding out who did it. Who is providing the drugs? That's probably the biggest challenge that we run into because folks don't wanna talk to us about it for their fear of retribution or fear that maybe their families will find out," Caponera said.

Caponera says calls for drug overdoses in Grafton have grown over the last few years, estimating they happen at least twice a month.

"Heed this as a warning. I'm sure they didn't expect their lives are gonna be cut short, be impacted the way they were from this experience, but man I'd be thinking twice," Caponera advised.

