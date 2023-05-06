4 people overdose on cocaine, woman's face mauled by dog in Grafton, police say

GRAFTON, Wis. — Four people allegedly overdosed on cocaine and a dog mauled the face of a woman at a home in Grafton Saturday morning, police say.

According to a news release from the Grafton Police Department, one of the people who overdosed is in 'grave condition' and another person is undergoing surgery after having her face 'mauled' by a dog. Two other people who overdosed are being treated and are expected to survive.

The incident happened around 17th and Falls Road in Grafton around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, May 6. According to police, officers received a report from someone in a home that four people overdosed. Someone did CPR on one of the people overdosing. Arriving officers used Narcan on three of the people overdosing and observed the woman with 'major facial trauma' to her face. Officers later learned a dog attacked her.

According to the news release from police, the group had been partying together at a bar in the Saukville, Wisconsin area that night. Police say drugs were purchased at the unnamed bar. Police found 'numerous drugs' and 'drug paraphernalia in the home where the people overdosed. Authorities also removed three dogs from the home, placing them with the Ozaukee Humane Society.

Authorities did not mention if the alleged drugs used were mixed with other substances.

Read the full statement from Grafton police here.

