Bill to allow municipalities to tow cars from repeat reckless drivers headed to Gov. Evers

MADISON, Wis. — A bill that would allow municipalities to tow cars from repeat reckless drivers is heading to Gov. Tony Evers' desk.

The bill was introduced in the Senate at the beginning of this month and was passed by the Assembly last week. It was presented to the governor on Wednesday.

If signed, the bill will allow municipalities to tow and impound cars involved in reckless driving. You can read the bill on the state's website.

A similar policy is already being enforced by the Milwaukee Police Department. Last May, Milwaukee police began towing unregistered vehicles in an attempt to curb the city's reckless driving epidemic. The policy also allows officers to tow vehicles when drivers are cited for driving recklessly, speeding in excess of 25 mph, fleeing an officer, or street racing.

In October, TMJ4 reported that more than 100 vehicles were towed as a result of the policy within five months. Half of those cars were driven by someone who did not own the vehicle. Milwaukee police say that more than half of those drivers also did not have a valid driver's license.

The policy plays a big role in the city's Vision Zero plan. Milwaukee leaders have previously pledged to take serious action to achieve zero traffic-related deaths or serious injuries in the city by March of 2037.

