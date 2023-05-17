Big Bend farmer raises livestock to donate to local shelters, providing over 12K meals

BIG BEND, Wis. — It's lunchtime at the Milwaukee Rescue Mission's cafeteria. Dozens of guests are grabbing a warm meal, something many of us take for granted.

"Being a Christian, I wanted to give back and in my position where I'm at right now, this was the best way," Mike Ewert explained.

Ewert's mission is to help feed as many local families as possible, so he started Cross Star non-profit, a local ranch that raises steer and pigs that are then donated to local food shelters.

"A lot of people are on a tight budget, and this is a way that we can eliminate that cost and still serve people and help people," Ewert said.

Last year alone, Cross Star Ranch provided more than 12,000 meals locally. Ewert said he hopes to double that next year.

"It's so unique. It's just from a few miles away from a guy raising livestock on his own, not only to serve us but to serve other organizations as well," Pat Vanderburgh said.

Vanderburgh's the president and CEO of the Milwaukee Rescue Mission. Cross Star's livestock goes there and several other shelters in the area.

"When our guests come through the front door, they're in crisis and they need a safe place to sleep for themselves or their families. They're hungry," Vanderburgh said.

Feeding nearly 200 guests daily, Ewert's impact is felt immediately by those who need it most. Especially during the holidays.

"We really make an extra effort to, on Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, to have those really traditional meals, great meals. Partners like Cross Star, they factor into all of that," Vanderburgh explained.

For Ewert, he said this is what he's destined to do.

Cross Star is looking for donations and volunteers, for more information click here.

