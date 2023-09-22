Biden unveils Office of Gun Violence Prevention, local civic leader weighs in

A new measure to tackle gun violence nationwide was announced by President Joe Biden.

His administration will create the "Office of Gun Violence Prevention." It will coordinate such measures throughout the federal government, and also urge Congress to take action in what Biden is calling an "epidemic."

Almost four years ago, Reggie Moore testified in front of a Congressional Committee regarding community solutions to gun violence.

Reggie, who is now with the Medical College of Wisconsin as the Director of Community Safety Policy and Engagement, joined TMJ4 News to discuss this new effort.

Watch the interview in the video at the top of this article.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip