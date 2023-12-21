Beloit coach alleges racist behavior at Westosha High School basketball game

BELOIT, Wis. — What was supposed to be just another away game for the female athletes at Beloit Memorial High School ended early after coaches said they were subject to racist behavior.

The Tuesday game was at Westosha Central High School, where the Beloit head coach says fans, students, and athletes there acted in racism.

Coach Dilonna Johnson, wrote on Facebook that her JV team bench received multiple technical fouls for cheering throughout the game before a referee allegedly told her "I should've ejected you from the game ... You need to just sit there, shut your mouth, and watch the game."

As the altercation with the referee escalated, Johnson said she received permission from the district for her team to leave the game early.

As her team exited the gym, she reported, "Cheerleaders, student-athletes, and parents/fans started making "Ooh ooh ah ah" noises and gesturing like a gorilla."

We reached out to Westosha High School's district administrator, John Gendron who gave us the statement he sent parents.

It reads in part, "We are taking the events from last night very seriously. Our mission is to ensure that every student at our school and the students from visiting teams have a safe and enjoyable experience.”

Gendron tells us he's been in contact with Beloit's superintendent, Dr. Willie Garrison II, and are working together for a resolution.

This isn't the first time a Beloit team has reported racism at an away game.

In March, the boys basketball team reportedly found racist messages inside the locker rooms at Muskego High School, prompting community protests.

READ MORE:



As both Westosha and Beloit's districts investigate this week's incident, Beloit coaches emphasize that their players just want to play basketball in a safe and welcoming environment.



