'Beautiful little angels': Father of girls killed in Hartland murder-suicide shares his grief

HARTLAND, Wis. — Tuesday marked another tough day for the people of Hartland after learning last week's apartment fire was intentionally set. Police are calling it a murder-suicide.

Two adults and four children were all found shot. Police say one of the adults, Connor McKisick, shot them all before turning the gun on himself.

TMJ4 Hartland police have identified the six victims killed in Friday's apartment fire.

TMJ4's Susan Kim sat down with the father of two of the kids killed, 12-year-old Sofina and 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier. He shared the story of his beautiful daughters.

"They were beautiful little angels," Kyle Kleemeier said. "Smart and funny."

Kyle is a father who is grieving the unthinkable. It has devastated his family and those who live in the quiet Hartland neighborhood.

TMJ4 Kyle Kleemeier

"Natalie was always willing to help out her friends and family," Kyle shared. "She was always giggling and laughing, always trying to get people into her TikTok videos, trying to get me into it."

Natalie was 14 and a freshman at Arrowhead High School. Sofina was 12. Kyle describes his daughters as "bright little girls" and a "ball of joy."

Submitted Kyle and Natalie Kleemeier

"She wanted to be like her sister, get on the TikTok video life," Kyle said. "She had no problems meeting other strangers. She would hug them and talk to them like she had known them for years."

Kyle lives in Johnson Creek but says he made time to see his daughters as often as he could, often weekly. He said he didn't see any red flags before Friday. Not knowing why it happened makes the whole situation even more unbearable for Kyle. He says the girls' mother knew he was always willing to help.

Submitted Sofina Kleemeier

"They were just like any other couple. They fought, but no big red flags where I should call the cops or remove the kids or anything."

Kyle said he was in complete disbelief after learning about the murder-suicide.

Submitted Natalie Kleemeier

"Nobody should have to bury a child," Kyle said. "I would rather have them bury me, not the other way around. It's heartbreaking. It kills me on the inside."

When asked what the hardest part about comprehending everything is, Kyle said, "That that they are gone, that I will never see them again. Never hear them laugh or go through the stuff a parent should go through. They were my everything."

TMJ4 Memorial for the victims of Hartland's apartment fire.

Two three-year-old boys, as well as Natalie and Sofina's mother, Jessica McKisick, were also killed.

Police have not identified anyone else of interest in connection to the incident.

