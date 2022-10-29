Bay View sewer system repairs could lead to some bad smells wafting up

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District is warning residents in the Bay View neighborhood that some bad smells could be coming up as crews make repairs to the regional sewer system.

MMSD said in a statement Friday that those $970,000 repairs start on Monday, Oct. 31. Crews will be making repairs underground to concrete structures near 7th and Scott streets and 4th and Scott streets. During that time, the flow of sewerage will be routed down to Milwaukee's deep tunnels, which are used when the city overflows with rainwater and needs somewhere to put it.

The city hopes the potentially smelly repairs don't last longer than two weeks. Crews want to mitigate those smells by covering six access shafts to the deep tunnel with layers of plastic and wood. That would hopefully block the smells from coming up into the air we breathe.

The city said the repairs "could lead to odors in neighborhoods of Milwaukee’s near south side and Bay View starting 10/31/2022," according to their statement.

This comes after the city warned earlier this month that bad smells could be wafting over from Jones Island near the Hoan Bridge. That was because workers were repairing cracks in the massive ducts that feed treated exhaust from Milorganite dryers up a 350-foot-tall smokestack.

