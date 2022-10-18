Jones Island changes: Here's why your next drive over Hoan Bridge may look and smell different

MILWAUKEE — Anyone who drives over the Hoan Bridge will now notice a visual difference at Jones Island.

The exhaust at Jones Island will disappear temporarily as workers repair cracks in massive ducts that feed treated exhaust from Milorganite dryers up a 350-foot-tall smokestack, the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) announced Monday.

MMSD says the exhaust will instead be discharged directly above the building where Milorganite is made. Traffic is not expected to be impacted, but certain weather conditions could create the exhaust plume to potentially reach the bridge. If visibility, icing, or safety issues occur, MMSD says it can reduce operations or shut the Milorganite facility down.

"Since the exhaust will discharge into the atmosphere approximately 10 stories above ground instead of 35 stories above ground, the distribution of odors into the air will change, depending on wind direction," MMSD said in a statement Monday.

Exhaust air will go through pollution prevention equipment prior to being released, MMSD says.

The change goes into effect Monday and may last through the end of the year.

MMSD shared this video of what the exhaust plume is expected to look like most of the time:

What exhaust plume is expected to look like at Jones Island

