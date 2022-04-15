Bay View bald eagle presumably had Avian flu, test results show

MILWAUKEE — The Bay View bald eagle that died last week presumably tested positive for the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or the bird flu, the Wisconsin Humane Society announced Friday.

Last Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the rehab center responded to a call about a bald eagle in distress and unable to fly in Bay View.

The two organizations were able to safely contain the eagle and bring it back to the Wisconsin Humane Society, where it was placed in quarantine.

They tested the eagle for the bird flu and were waiting for results when they euthanized the eagle due to its critical condition.

Now, a week later, the test results are in and show a presumed positive for the bird flu. The Wisconsin Humane Society said a second test has been ordered to determine the strain of the flu, but those results won't be in for several days.

In a Facebook post, the humane society said the eagle's illness can't be "confirmed positive" until those results are in.

Now, the humane society is looking for information on the eagle's mate, as the bird flu is highly contagious.

"The DNR is asking the public to contact them with reports of waterfowl, waterbirds, raptors (especially Bald Eagles) and avian scavengers such as crows, ravens and gulls showing tremors, circling movement, or holding their heads in an unusual position. These symptoms may be a sign of HPAI," the humane society said in its Facebook post.

If you see this, contact the DNR Wildlife Hotline at 608-26-0866 or DNRWildlifeSwitchboard@wi.gov.

