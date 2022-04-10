Bay View bald eagle dies after being found sick

BAY VIEW — An adult bald eagle that was found in Bay View on Friday has died, according to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the rehab center responded to a call about a bald eagle in distress and unable to fly in Bay View.

The two organizations were able to safely contain the eagle and bring it back to the Wisconsin Humane Society, where it was placed in quarantine.

At the rehab center, workers monitored the eagle for illnesses including the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which has been seen in the Milwaukee area.

On Saturday afternoon, the rehab center shared an update on Facebook saying the eagle passed away.

"Since her admission, we’ve been providing supportive care, but despite our best efforts, her condition declined rapidly, and she showed significant neurological problems," the center said in its post. "Unfortunately, she had a severe seizure, went into acute respiratory distress, and could not be saved. She was humanely euthanized."

The post said they are testing the eagle for HPAI, but those results will not be back for a couple of days. However, the eagle's symptoms were consistent with that illness.

"We know how passionately the Bay View community cared about the pair of Bald Eagles nesting in their neighborhood, and we cannot thank our whole community enough for your compassion," said the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center on Facebook.

