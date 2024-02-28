Watch Now
Babysitter accused of killing family dog to appear in court Wednesday

18-year-old Kielee Sonnemann faces a felony charge in connection to the death of dog belonging to a family she was babysitting for. She's expected back in court Wednesday.
Posted at 6:20 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 07:21:56-05

The babysitter accused of killing a family dog is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Kielee Sonnemann, 18, is facing a felony count in relation to the death of a chihuahua. Prosecutors say they found the dog with what appeared to be a stab wound a day after Sonnemann babysat one of the family's children.

Sonnemann's arraignment is scheduled for 10:00 in Waukesha County.

