Babysitter accused of killing family dog to appear in court

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Kielee Sonnemann stabbed a chihuahua with a pair of scissors and put a bag over it's head. She's due to appear before a judge Wednesday.
Posted at 6:10 AM, Feb 07, 2024
A babysitter accused of killing a Sussex family's dog is scheduled to appear in a Waukesha County Courtroom Wednesday.

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Kielee Sonnemann stabbed a chihuahua with a pair of scissors and put a bag over it's head. The dog, named Batman, was found the next day in a child's room hidden under a pile of blankets.

Sonnemann was babysitting the family's 4-year-old daughter at the time.

During an interview with law enforcement officials, Sonnemann did not admit to killing the dog, but says she "shooed him away a little bit," and "when she gets mad and lashes out, everything goes blank and she does not remember," according to a criminal complaint.

If convicted, Sonnemann faces up to four years in prison.

