Baby Safety Month: What West Allis health experts want parents to know to keep babies safe

WEST ALLIS — Installing a car seat can be a confusing process, but staff at the Southwest Suburban Health Department in West Allis are making sure everything is secure before parents bring their babies home.

For Stephanie, who is preparing to welcome her third child, having professionals handle the installation brings peace of mind.

“When they’re installed here or at Children’s, it’s like you can’t move the car seat at all,” she said. “Otherwise, if you try to do it yourself, you realize it’s flimsy, it’s not working properly. Safety is the number one priority when driving with the kids.”

The department offers a car seat program that helps families with proper installation and provides low-cost seats to income-eligible households.

“If parents already have a car seat and just want help installing it, they can give us a call,” said Nick Maniaci, a public health coordinator. “We can schedule an appointment with a technician who will go through all the basics with them.”

Car seat safety basics

Maniaci said education is one of the most important parts of his job. For newborns, he explained, car seats should always be rear-facing with straps at or below shoulder level, the harness across the center of the chest and no slack in the straps.

He also reminded parents to check expiration dates.

“If you can't find the expiration date, a general rule is six years from the date of manufacture,” Maniaci said. “That’s especially important here in Wisconsin, where extreme hot and cold weather can wear down the plastic shell. There can be microcracks you can’t even see.”



Safe sleep recommendations

Car seat safety isn’t the only focus for the department. Melissa Thomas, a public health nurse coordinator, said safe sleep is also essential. Babies should sleep in their own bed, such as a crib, pack and play or bassinet, and always on their backs.

“They should not be sharing a bed with the parents,” Thomas said. “They can be in the same room, but they need their own space.”

Thomas said babies should also be on a firm mattress, free of toys, bumpers and loose blankets.

“Sleep is important so babies don’t die in their sleep or suffocate,” she said. “If they’re on an adult bed, they can get rolled over by an adult, or fall off and get stuck between the bed and the wall. We want to prevent all those types of deaths.”

By following these steps, health officials say parents can help ensure their children are safe both on the road and at home.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error