Baby girl succumbs to injuries suffered in OWI-related crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The 3-and-a-half-month old girl who was critically injured in an OWI-related crash in Milwaukee has succumbed to her injuries, police said in an update Wednesday.

Milwaukee Police Captain David Salazar said in a press briefing Monday that the baby, a 27-year-old woman and a four-year-old girl were injured in a crash along the 3300 block of West Greenfield Avenue around 12:30 p.m. that day. The victims were in the driver's car at the time of the crash. They were all sent to the hospital.

Police concluded the driver of the car, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, was speeding and tried to pass another vehicle. That's when he lost control and drove into a parked, unoccupied vehicle.

The driver was arrested at the scene of the crash for OWI - causing great bodily harm. Salazar said charges are being referred against him to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. The driver was not injured in the crash, police say.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that those charges will be referred "in the coming days."

It's the latest reckless driving-related incident plaguing Milwaukee - a trend police are trying to halt with their new 'Traffic Safety Unit.' That task force will hone in on the incidents and find ways of preventing reckless driving in the city.

