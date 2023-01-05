Watch Now
Baby Gentoo Penguin hatches at the Milwaukee County Zoo

JOEL R MILLER
A new penguin was born at the Milwaukee County Zoo!
Posted at 10:15 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 11:15:50-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — There's a new resident at the Milwaukee County Zoo and it's a baby Gentoo Penguin!

The baby hatched at the zoo on Dec. 17, weighing in at 107 grams. Its parents are Fiona and Oscar, according to the zoo.

The baby does not yet have a name and its sex will be determined by a blood sample when it's between one and three months old.

You can see the baby in the Aviary right now, but around mid-January, it will be taken off the exhibit for "fledging." According to the zoo, that's when zookeepers will teach the baby ow to eat on its own and participate in scale training.

The baby will then be reintroduced to the public, 4-6 weeks later when its waterproof feathers come in.

The Gentoo Penguin, according to the zoo, is native to Antarctica and is listed as stable in the wild. They are described are very curious, active birds.

