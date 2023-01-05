Baby Gentoo Penguin hatches at the Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — There's a new resident at the Milwaukee County Zoo and it's a baby Gentoo Penguin!

The baby hatched at the zoo on Dec. 17, weighing in at 107 grams. Its parents are Fiona and Oscar, according to the zoo.

The baby does not yet have a name and its sex will be determined by a blood sample when it's between one and three months old.

Check out this fuzziness 😍



A Gentoo penguin hatched on Dec. 17 to Fiona & Oscar and the little chick can be seen occasionally in the habitat, but will soon be cared for behind the scenes while its waterproof feathers come in. #penguin #gentoopenguin #penguinchick #MKEZoo pic.twitter.com/8cPEW2UaI4 — MKEZoo Samson Stomp & Romp (@MilwaukeeCoZoo) January 5, 2023

You can see the baby in the Aviary right now, but around mid-January, it will be taken off the exhibit for "fledging." According to the zoo, that's when zookeepers will teach the baby ow to eat on its own and participate in scale training.

The baby will then be reintroduced to the public, 4-6 weeks later when its waterproof feathers come in.

The Gentoo Penguin, according to the zoo, is native to Antarctica and is listed as stable in the wild. They are described are very curious, active birds.

