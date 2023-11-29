Avoid getting a ticket by knowing these new Milwaukee winter parking rules

MILWAUKEE — Parking in the winter months in Milwaukee can be stressful. Tickets during wintertime are not uncommon, so we have gathered all of the necessary information for your convenience.

When does winter parking take effect in Milwaukee?

Winter parking regulations begin on Dec. 1, 2023, and end on March 1, 2024.

What rules go into effect during winter parking?

Unless you have an overnight parking permit or a temporary night parking permit, you cannot park on city streets from 2 a.m. through 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Winter parking rules can be found on parking signs along the street. Read the street signs for winter parking instructions before you park.

When a snow emergency is in effect, alternate side parking is required unless otherwise posted.

During a snow emergency, that alternate side parking goes into effect at 10 p.m. and is in effect until 6 a.m.

If your street does not have signs about winter parking, you can search your address online for the rules of your street.

What fines do I face if I am parking incorrectly during winter parking?

If you are parked incorrectly during a snow emergency, you can face a ticket fine ranging from $50 to $150 per citation. Your vehicle is also at risk of being towed.

You can find other parking citations and their fines here.

Where can't I park?

No parking is allowed through highways and bus routes from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m. A map of the streets where parking is not allowed can be found here.

What if I can't find parking during a snow emergency?

Milwaukee Public Schools opens some of its parking lots during snow emergencies so everyone can find a place to park. A full list of the lots open during snow emergencies can be found here.

Where can I go to stay informed on winter parking regulations?

For the latest information on parking in Milwaukee, you can sign up for parking text alerts online. You can also sign up for email notifications. The Department of Public Works also posts regular updates on its social media. Follow them on both Facebook and Twitter at @milwaukeedpw.

