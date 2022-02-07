Authorities identify 3 dead in Brown Deer shooting, including suspect

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Authorities have identified the three people shot and killed, including the suspect, in an apartment in Brown Deer, Wisconsin on Saturday.

On Monday the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 31-year-old Michael Edward Anderson and 23-year-old Arieuna N. Reed.

The ME's demographic report also identified 26-year-old Larvell T. Huddleston as among the deceased. Family told TMJ4 News Huddleston was the suspect.

The shooting happened at Park Plaza Apartments. According to Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer, the shooter is among the dead. Police are investigating but believe he killed himself.

Nimmer said an injured person who survived was shot in the leg and may have already been released from the hospital.

The family of Arieuna Reed says Reed, 23, was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend at the Park Plaza Apartments. According to family, she was there to drop off her two-year-old son with his father.

The suspected shooter, according to his family, was Larvell Huddleston.

TMJ4 The scene near the shooting in Brown Deer.

Multiple agencies responded Saturday morning to calls of an active shooter at the apartments located near Brown Deer Rd and N. Park Plaza Ct.

According to Nimmer, the suspect began firing at officers from a second floor apartment when they arrived. A squad car was hit, the chief said, but no police were injured.

Investigators believe the shooting began as a domestic dispute between two people and the other people shot were trying to help.

Nimmer added there was a child in the apartment with the shooter, but that child is now safe with family.

Some of the other residents in the building are sheltering in place but able to leave if they choose, according to police. But residents who were not home at the time of the shooting may not be able to return quickly because of the investigation.

Nimmer says if anyone needs to find shelter they should contact Bayside Communications Center for help.

'She was the life of the family': Reaction from family, neighbors

Residents in Brown Deer are coping with the tragedy that unfolded Saturday morning where three were killed and one injured in a shooting.

Elizabeth Venable-Force, a resident in the Park Plaza apartments, woke up to the sound of the gunfire Saturday morning.

"I heard bang! Bang! Bang and I said 'oh well that's gunshots,'" said Elizabeth.

She soon realized there was an active shooter just a building away.

Police say a 26-year-old suspect opened fire, killing three, injuring one, and then eventually turned the gun on himself.

The family of the suspect confirmed his name was Larvell Huddleston.

"I had seen the man before, you know he talked to me in the garage, he tried to help me with my car one day and the young lady and her baby," said Elizabeth.

The next time Elizabeth would see that young lady would be from her apartment window lying on the parking lot ground during an intense shoot-out.

The family confirmed with TMJ4 that the 23-year-old victim was Arieuna Reed. They say she was the ex-girlfriend and also shared a son with the suspect. That child was unharmed and is now in the care of her family.

"She was the life of the family. Anytime we came together, we always looked to my little sister to keep the joy going," said Aaron Reed, the victim's brother.

Along with Arieuna, two others were killed and one survivor was shot in the leg.

The man that was shot in the leg is recovering and declined to go on camera as he is still processing the tragedy. He shared he was trying to help. The man heard the gunfire outside his apartment and noticed a woman was shot. As he stepped outside, he witnessed two others nearby trying to render aid and it was at that moment the suspect opened fire on them and he was shot in the leg.

"Police were behind the car saying 'put down the gun, put down the gun,'" said Elizabeth.

Shattered glass and a car window with a bullet hole still remain outside the apartments.

Submitted Bullet holes in he home.

Pictures from residents show the walls inside the building marked with bullet holes.

Police have yet to identify the two other victims as well as what led up to the shooting. The department is expected to release more information Monday.

