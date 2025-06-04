Attorneys seek release of undocumented man framed with fake threats against Trump

Ramon Morales Reyes is set to appear virtually in front of Immigration Judge, Carla Espinoza, Wednesday morning. This comes about two weeks after being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Morales Reyes has been held at the Dodge County Jail since his arrest on May 22.

"He is not in a good place psychologically right now. I mean this had been very hard on him. The separation from his family," Morales Reyes' attorney, Cain Oulahan said.

TMJ4 Cain Oulahan

Morales Reyes was arrested after being wrongfully accused of making threats toward former President Donald Trump.

"Knowing that he has been accused of something so serious and so many people know about it. He's gotten harassment, threats leveled against him online," Oulahan said.

According to court documents, investigators say Demetric Scott framed Morales Reyes by sending handwritten letters to several law enforcement agencies.

"He went through a lot of extremes to do this," Oulahan said.

Investigators say Scott admitted to setting up the scheme while behind bars at the Milwaukee County Jail in an effort to deport Morales Reyes before he could testify against him in a trial set to begin on July 14.

"The second I saw it, something just did not add up for me," another attorney Morales Reyes, Kime Abduli said.

TMJ4 Kime Abduli

Long before Morales Reyes was detained by ICE, Abduli worked to get him a U-Visa which would protect him as he aided police with the original armed robbery case against Scott.

"Ramon's goal is that at some point that he will have some lawful status and some ability to stay here permanently," Abduli said.

Abduli says the alleged identity theft and intimidation shows the current climate of the United States.

"Seeing how a lot of this anti-immigrant rhetoric is emboldening perhaps a lot of people to take advantage of a very vulnerable population as is. So in that sense, yes it's difficult to see that and see it carried out," Abduli said.

Both attorneys are hoping Morales Reyes gets released on bond Wednesday morning and that his case moves towards a pause in his deportation.

