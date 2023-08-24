Attorney, civil rights leaders want officer seen on video in Kenosha Applebee's fired

A Chicago attorney and civil rights leaders are demanding justice for a police-involved incident caught on cell phone video last month at a Kenosha Applebee’s.

A social media video appears to show a Kenosha Police officer repeatedly striking a Black man – identified as Jermelle English -- inside the restaurant. The man was having dinner with a one-year-old child, Taquarius, and the child’s mother, Shanya Boyd.

The suspect involved in the hit-and-run was later found hiding inside the Applebee’s bathroom.

“It is gut-wrenching. It is immoral. And we believe it is illegal,” said Bishop Tavis Grant, Acting National Executive Director of Rainbow Push Coalition.

“The necessary parties should be held accountable. This mother and father and child came to this establishment for one reason, that is to have dinner as families do every night across this country.”

Kenosha Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Kevin O’Connor of the Chicago-based O’Connor Law Firm, said he is putting Kenosha – and its police department -- on notice.

“The real point is we need to expose the problems that are going on (in Kenosha) and we need them to take action,” O’Connor said. “Why hasn’t this officer been let go from the force?”

The press conference occurred on Wednesday, which marked the three-year anniversary of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha.

“What happened at this Applebee’s is unconscionable for any family, particularly a black family,” Grant said. “Over and over again we are profiled driving while black, jogging while black, now having dinner while black.”

English and Boyd are charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Their Kenosha court appearances scheduled for Friday were pushed to Nov. 17.

