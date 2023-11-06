At least a dozen hurt in crashes at 68th and Silver Spring in addition to Milwaukee's Police Chief in 2023

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman is recovering after he was involved in a crash near 68th and Silver Spring Drive on Monday.

Norman was rushed to a local hospital, along with another police officer, and the driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

It's still unclear what caused the crash, or whether reckless driving was involved, but we do know that the intersection where the crash happened is one that TMJ4 News has covered crashes at before.

According to Wisconsin Community Maps, there have been at least 4 other crashes resulting in injury at that intersection in 2023. 12 people have been hurt, in addition to the police chief and the officer involved in the crash Monday, and one teenager was also killed in a crash at 68th and Silver Spring in 2023.

The crash happened moments after a press conference in the area, where city officials asked lawmakers for more tools to combat reckless driving.

"If the new legislation is passed in Madison, almost any vehicle used in a reckless driving incident can be towed away," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson during the meeting.

Johnson was joined by several city leaders, including alderpersons from several districts.

"We need everyone to take a step back and get home safely," said Alderman Mark Chambers. "I can't stress that enough."

While it remains unclear whether reckless driving had anything to do with the crash injuring Chief Norman, TMJ4 News does know that it happened in an area that is no stranger to crashes.

Back in August, TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins spoke with the parents of 17-year-old Jamillian Brown, who was killed in a crash while he was a passenger in a car wanted by police. At that time, Jamillian's parents said it "takes a village" to combat the reckless driving issues on Milwaukee's streets.

"We have to come together," Jamiliian's parents said.

On Monday, Jamillian's step-father, Lorenzo, told TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins that this crash is proof that more work needs to be done.

The mayor, at the press conference before the crash, said enough is enough.

"We cannot and will not accept the current frequency of reckless driving that we are seeing in our community," Johnson said.

In a statement released later in the day, the mayor said, “We did not need this type of reminder that all drivers need to slow down and increase caution on our roadways.”

