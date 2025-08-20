Ask Andrea: Do you have a question about flood cleanup or recovery?

Thousands of people have been impacted by the historic flooding across our area, and we want to help anyone who may have questions as you navigate how to recover. It's a segment we're calling 'Ask Andrea'. Andrea Albers is TMJ4's consumer reporter.

Our newsroom has received many questions since the floods, including this one from Camille — who emailed us asking, "How long can someone stay in their home without worrying about their health if mold is not addressed?"

Andrea took Camille's question to the Milwaukee Health Department. Local health officials say it's a hard question to answer because it depends on where the mold is and how extensive it's become.

Here's what you need to know: if floodwater has touched anything in your home, it has the potential to grow mold, if it hasn't already. Milwaukee Health Department officials say you need to act as quickly as possible to clean, as it's not healthy to live in a home with mold, period.

Click here to read about the health risks associated with mold and steps to take to reduce exposure during cleaning.

