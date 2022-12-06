Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Armed robbery leads to police pursuit in Milwaukee

Two men were taken into custody following the police chase
Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 5:35 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 06:35:54-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — An armed robbery lead to a police chase in Milwaukee on Monday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police said the robbery happened near Oakland and Hartford around 10 p.m. Following the robbery, the suspects led officers on a chase that ended near 27th and Garfield.

Milwaukee police arrested a 28-year-old Chicago man and a 32-year-old Gary, Indiana man. Items from the robbery and three guns were recovered, according to police.

An investigation into the robbery and pursuit is ongoing, and police said charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc star 2022 480X360.png

MACC Fund

The 2022 TMJ4 MACC Star is on sale now!