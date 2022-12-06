Armed robbery leads to police pursuit in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — An armed robbery lead to a police chase in Milwaukee on Monday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police said the robbery happened near Oakland and Hartford around 10 p.m. Following the robbery, the suspects led officers on a chase that ended near 27th and Garfield.

Milwaukee police arrested a 28-year-old Chicago man and a 32-year-old Gary, Indiana man. Items from the robbery and three guns were recovered, according to police.

An investigation into the robbery and pursuit is ongoing, and police said charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

