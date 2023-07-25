Armed car guard dies following July 13 shooting at North Shore Bank

MILWAUKEE — A 55-year-old armored car guard who was shot and injured during a robbery outside North Shore Bank almost two weeks ago has died, according to Milwaukee Police.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 55-year-old Scott Bee.

The shooting happened on July 13 around 8:03 a.m. The injured guard was brought to a local hospital for treatment. On Tuesday, MPD sent a statement saying the man had died from his injuries.

A different guard, a 26-year-old male, fired at the suspect, who ran from the scene.

Police said it is not known if the suspect was struck. Another guard, a 25-year-old male, was also at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

The incident was the third robbery at the bank in seven months.



On Jan. 26, 2023, armed suspects robbed an armored truck outside the same North Shore Bank on Capitol Drive. According to Milwaukee police, in that case, the suspects approached and robbed armored truck company Thillens employees of money. No injuries were reported.

Then on May 5, one man died after shooting an armed guard and attempting to rob an armored truck outside of North Shore Bank. In that case, investigators say that a 47-year-old Kenosha man shot a 36-year-old armored car guard as he allegedly attempted to rob the armored car. A separate guard then fired at the robbery suspect, who was struck and died from his injuries at the scene. The 36-year-old guard initially shot was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Two handguns and one shotgun were recovered at the scene and the case is going to the Milwaukee District Attorney's office for charges.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip