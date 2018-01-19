Area rescues don't agree with animal group denying adoptions due to age

Area rescue groups say they thing age shouldn't be a factor when it comes to pet adoptions.

TODAY'S TMJ4 reached out to area rescues after we received an overwhelming response to our story about a Hartland-based animal rescue not letting a woman adopt a puppy because of her age.

"I think they made a very poor judgment in the fact they don't know me," said 70-year-old Mary.

Other rescue groups we talked with today don't think age should be a factor.

"We absolutely never discriminate based on age," said Angela Speed, Wisconsin Humane Society.

This isn't the first time the Wisconsin Humane Society has heard of a rescue group denying adoptions because of age.

"We're not surprised that some groups do have age requirements, were really disappointed by it because it's really an obstacle to that life and companionship and saving a life of an animal," said Angela Speed, Wisconsin Humane Society.

MADACC doesn't even ask about age on an application.

"I know that this has happened in the past and I've heard of people who have come here to adopt an animal who have said in the past that they wanted to adopt an animal, but they have been turned away by other rescues," said Kathy Shillinglaw, MADACC.

Fluffy Dog Rescue isn't letting 70-year-old Mary adopt a one-year-old Yorkie mix. The group told her in an e-mail, "...we feel there are other dogs that may be more suitable for you. In your case it would be a dog aged three or older."

MADACC said adoption is about finding a good fit.

"Everybody's at a different energy level at different ages. I know people who can run marathons that are 80 years old and I know people who are 30 years old that don't want to get off their couch," said Shillinglaw.

The Humane Society has had success adopting to seniors.

"Nobody should be denied the love of a companion animal based on age," said Speed.

Two years ago, then 98-year-old Sera adopted Happy. Now 101, it's been a perfect match, something Mary is hoping to find.

We reached out to Fluffy Dog Rescue multiple times, but they will not get back to us with a response.