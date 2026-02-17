BAYFIELD, Wis. — Thousands of visitors flocked to the Apostle Islands ice caves on Lake Superior Monday, marking the first time since 2015 that these stunning natural formations have been accessible to the public.

The Bayfield, Wisconsin Chamber and Visitors Bureau shared photos of the spectacular ice formations that draw visitors from across the region.

Photo Courtesy/Bayfield Chamber and Visitors Bureau

Executive Director Carol Fahrenkrog said officials have not yet decided whether the caves will remain open Tuesday, as safety conditions must be continuously evaluated.

Watch: Apostle Islands ice caves open for first time since 2015, drawing thousands of visitors

Thousands venture to ice caves

A new shuttle system has been implemented this year to manage the crowds. Fahrenkrog advises visitors to be patient with the transportation changes and suggests arriving either early in the morning or around midday to avoid peak congestion.

When the formations were last accessible in 2015, Fahrenkrog said 10,000 people visited on a single Saturday.

National Park Service

The rare opening depends on specific weather conditions that create safe ice formations thick enough to support foot traffic while maintaining the cave structures that make the site so remarkable.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error