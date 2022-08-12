Anti-Semetic flyers found in Kenosha, man facing $4K in littering fines

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police slapped a man with $4,300 in fines after they say he put up anti-Semetic flyers on vehicle windshields, driveways and walkways.

But the citations are not specifically for anti-Semitism. The 23 citations issued to the 56-year-old Kenosha man are for violations of the city's ordinance 11.02U.

That's for littering.

Here's how it is described: "Throw, place or deposit any paper, glass, bottle, cans, containers, grass clippings, rubbish, waste, filth or other debris upon private property without consent of the owner or occupant, or upon the streets, alleys, highways, sidewalks, parks, or beaches, or into any pond, stream, river or lake."

Each citation carries a $187 fine, so that adds up to $4,301. The man - who was not named by police in a statement on Friday - can fight the citations in municipal court.

Kenosha police explained in the statement that officers began an investigation into allegedly anti-Semetic flyers in December of 2021.

Police say technically a flyer is a form of free speech protected by the First Amendment. But residents expressed their concerns and even asked if the distribution "qualified as a hate crime."

"It does not, pursuant to WI § 939.645 which covers crimes committed against certain people or property," police responded. "Recognizing the fear and concerns surrounding the flyer distribution, KPD committed to continuing the investigation, which we did."

On Thursday, police issued the citations to the man. They did not say what changed from December to August.

The FBI defines hate crimes as “criminal offenses against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”

The US Department of Justice reports an average of 250,000 hate crimes were committed yearly between 2004 and 2015 in the United States. But that the majority of the crimes were not reported to law enforcement.

