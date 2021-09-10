Anissa Weier, convicted in Slender Man stabbing, will be granted conditional release on Monday

MILWAUKEE -- A judge has granted Anissa Weier, 19, conditional release from a mental health facility beginning next Monday.

Weier was convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing. On Monday, she will get to live with her father. She will wear a GPS monitor 24/7, according to terms set by the judge.

"The court does not find that there is clear and convincing evidence that Miss Weier poses a significant threat of bodily harm to herself or others or serious property damage," Judge Michael Bohren said back in July.

Weier has spent the last few years at the institution after being convicted in the near-fatal stabbing of Payton Leutner when they were both 12 years old.

Prosecutors have argued against the release, saying that Weier is a danger to others.

The judge noted court-appointed health professionals evaluated Weier and recommended approving her conditional release.

"What I saw through all of the reports was that Miss Weier followed all of the rules at Winnebago. She never lied. She was honest. There was no deception in her comments to the treatment personnel. She was cooperative. She expressed understanding of the offense and that's throughout all of the reports," Judge Bohren said.

